Matrix AI Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $1.43 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, HADAX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00685138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 618,513,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,365,643 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, DDEX, CoinEgg, LBank, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

