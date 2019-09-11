Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $984.74 million, a P/E ratio of 257.14, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.46. Materialise has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.