Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $984.74 million, a P/E ratio of 257.14, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.46. Materialise has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Materialise had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

