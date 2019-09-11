Matchpool (GUP) Price Hits $0.0021

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $157,058.00 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

