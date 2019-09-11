Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. 2,122,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

