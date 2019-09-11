Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 919.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.