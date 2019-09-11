Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.41), 101,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 104,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.31).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Majestic Wine from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 million and a P/E ratio of -19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.

In other news, insider James Crawford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £40,050 ($52,332.42). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total value of £15,910.60 ($20,790.02).

Majestic Wine Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

