Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Up 7.7%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.29, 92,690 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 273,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $937.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Luminex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luminex by 68.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luminex by 790.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Luminex by 42.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

