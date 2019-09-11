LRM Coin (LRM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Escodex. LRM Coin has a market cap of $2,086.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00204863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.01169381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Escodex, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

