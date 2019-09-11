LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,874 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 139,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,147. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

