LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,938 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,034. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

