LPL Financial LLC Sells 139,213 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 183,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 40.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,684. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

