LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after acquiring an additional 541,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,927,000 after purchasing an additional 418,962 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,340,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KLA-Tencor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,408,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.12. 588,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

