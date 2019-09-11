LPL Financial LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.71% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 61.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 64.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at about $4,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,641. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

