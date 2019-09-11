Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

LOVE traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on Lovesac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lovesac by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

