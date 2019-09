Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.25

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.25 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 1861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

