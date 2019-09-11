Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.25

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.25 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 1861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

