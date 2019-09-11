Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,290 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 38,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Longbow Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

