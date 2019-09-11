LockTrip (LOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, YoBit and Bancor Network. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $113,065.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021338 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, YoBit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

