Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading Up 5.7%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 5,511,970 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,094,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 162,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

