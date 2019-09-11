Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2,782,351 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 302,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.