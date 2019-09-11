LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 80,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,141,370. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $967.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

