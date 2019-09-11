LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 2,808,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 311.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 105,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

