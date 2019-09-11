Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Acquires 9,400 Shares

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $18,518.00.

NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.51. Livexlive Media Inc has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

