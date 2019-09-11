Linkey Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.00 (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Linkey has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linkey has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Linkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00689371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Linkey

Linkey is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linkey’s official website is www.linkey.info

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

