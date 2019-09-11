Libra Credit (LBA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00212612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01140808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.