LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,612,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 459,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,929,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $129.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

