Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/30/2019 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Shares of LRCDF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

