Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.38. Laureate Education shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 626,903 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,518,103. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.