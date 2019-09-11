Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.38. Laureate Education shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 626,903 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.
In other news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,518,103. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
