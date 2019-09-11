Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

LE stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.54 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 1,107.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lands’ End by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

