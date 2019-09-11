Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.67

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $234.67 and last traded at $234.17, with a volume of 250029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.94.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cfra set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,857 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,188. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

