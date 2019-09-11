La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.20, 495,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 932,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LJPC shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

