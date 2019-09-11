Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 573,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,387. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

