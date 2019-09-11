Korea Investment CORP Sells 32,700 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,180,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 18,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,251. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

