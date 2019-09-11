Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Down 22.2%

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) dropped 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, approximately 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.