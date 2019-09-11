Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 57 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.61. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,228.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $122,122. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

