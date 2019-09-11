Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 553043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $18.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

