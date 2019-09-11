Katharina Otto-Bernstein Sells 28,600 Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $1,070,784.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 34,381 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,278,285.58.

On Thursday, August 29th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,534 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,102,799.56.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,670 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $956,720.90.

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 2,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Retail Value by 218.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Retail Value by 2,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Retail Value by 1,885.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.