Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.70 Average PT from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,897. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

