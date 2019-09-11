Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,960,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $687,171,000 after buying an additional 462,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,827,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $168,604,000 after acquiring an additional 678,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 444,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,336,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,151. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

