JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$10.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

HSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CSFB cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.49.

Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,015. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 0.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

