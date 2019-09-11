Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,092 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.88. 2,304,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,466. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

