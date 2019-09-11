John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PDT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

