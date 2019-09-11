John Hancock Income Securities Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 4,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

