John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

NYSE:BTO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 1,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.