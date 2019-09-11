JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

JCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund alerts:

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.