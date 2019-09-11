Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 960,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 504,937 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $16.95.
JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 408,034 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 815.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.
Jeld-Wen Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
