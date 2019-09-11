Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 144.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.25%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KALV. TheStreet cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,015. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Cha bought 61,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $1,090,171.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 145,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.