James J. Vaughn Sells 4,500 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
James J. Vaughn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $256,905.00.
NASDAQ:GHDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 316,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,530. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.00. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 316.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 687,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 522,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,520,000 after buying an additional 305,047 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at about $20,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
GHDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.
Genomic Health Company Profile
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.