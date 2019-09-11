James J. Vaughn Sells 4,500 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Vaughn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $256,905.00.

NASDAQ:GHDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 316,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,530. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.00. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 316.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 687,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 522,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,520,000 after buying an additional 305,047 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at about $20,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

GHDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

