Jacob J. Schatz Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

