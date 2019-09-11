J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,369. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.