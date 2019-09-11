iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $206.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,382. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $212.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average of $196.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

